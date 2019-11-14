Local Student Athletes Celebrate Early Signing Day

The Early Signing Day kicked off around the nation, and we had some local student athletes around the Chattahoochee Valley put pen to paper.

Carver senior and GHSA State Champion Olivia Cochren officially signed her National Letter of Intent to Louisville. Along with being a key member of the Lady Tigers Championship Team, she captured a Gold Medal for Team USA at the FIBA 3×3 World Cup.

A pair of Columbus Blue Devils took the next step in their career by signing the dotted line.

Baseball player Ben Schorr is heading to The Plains to join the Auburn Tigers. Maddy Krueger will head to Pensacola, Florida to join the West Florida Golf team.

Over in Smiths Station, a pair of Panters baseball player will play on college baseball diamonds. Carson Swilling will join Schorr on The Plains to become the next generation of Auburn Baseball. Hunter Donaldson will head 3 hours west of Smiths Station to play for the South Alabama Jaguars.

