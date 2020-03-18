Local swimmer’s Olympic dreams halted by COVID-19 outbreak

We’ve been following Leah Gingrich’s Olympic journey for years here at WRBL News 3 Sports. The Columbus swim instructor has been training and competing for a chance to represent Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics. However, the outbreak of COVID-19 across the country has now put Gingrich’s training on hold. Amongst the myriad of cancellations and closures, the Columbus Aquatic Center, the facility where Gingrich trains and coaches, is closed until April 3rd at the earliest.

“I was actually here at the pool when I saw the email. I just had gotten done with my swim and I was finishing up the Masters group that was in the water. I kind of just shut down and almost started crying like instantly. I was hoping that it would a little bit longer at least I will be able to swim here. Unfortunately that’s not the case.” Leah Gingrich

With the International Olympic Committee still aiming for the original start date of July 24th for the Olympics, the loss of three weeks of training time is potentially devastating.

“Trying to figure out ways that I can still train that might not be the most ideal situation but trying to stay in shape the best that I can. So that if things stay in place and how they are then after 3 weeks is up and then I can come back here and train then I’m hopefully not as far behind as it could get.” Leah Gingrich

And while other professional sports have a new season to look forward to every year, the Olympics only come around once every four years. Meaning that this could be Gingrich’s last chance to realize her dream.