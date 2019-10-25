Local teams falter in GHSA Softball Tournament

The Georgia High School Association Softball Championships rolled into the South Commons Softball Complex as eight champions will be crowned on Saturday.

However, for our local teams, things didn’t get off to a good start. Marion County fell to Georgia Military College 4-0 in 1A Public, followed by Harris County coming out on the wrong end of a 1-0 pitcher’s duel against Buford. In Class 4A, Northside gave up back-to-back home runs with two outs in the 7th, before falling to Madison County 6-5 in extra innings. LaGrange didn’t fare much better, losing to Heritage 8-0.

All four teams will play in elimination games on Friday. Marion County plays Emanuel County Institute at noon, Harris County plays Whitewater at 2:00, while Northside and LaGrange face off at 2:00 as well.