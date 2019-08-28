Local youth football team raises money to help with start of season

Generous folks who drove by the Captain D’s on Victory Drive dropped money in donation buckets for a great cause Sunday afternoon. The 5u Outlaw football team was raising money to help start their season.

“We fundraise a lot because we’re a travel football team. There’s a lot of expenses that go with that like traveling, tournament fees, equipment for the kids and just making sure that we’re staying on top of stuff like that for our organization,” says Head Coach Wendell Gordon.

The Outlaws aren’t just any peewee football team. “We are an undefeated football. We have won two tournaments. Right now, I would say we are the 5u football team in the state of Georgia but we’re trying to take our talents national and not only put Columbus, Georgia but the state of Georgia and let them know that Columbus, Georgia is the football mecca of the state of Georgia,” says Coach Wendell.

In order to do that, they need money. The 5-year-olds and their coaches stood on the corner and yelled “Donations!” for a few hours.

The fundraiser was also for breast cancer awareness. “The Outlaws are a family, we have a couple of people that went through it personally themselves, so we wanted to show extra love to all of our people to show that we care. This is the specific cause that we went for,” says Assistant head coach Xavier Williams.

The team so fish plates, BBQ ribs and even washed cars so the kids could have fun this season and hopefully, make it national.

To find out how you can donate, contact the team on their facebook page –> Twin City Outlaws 5u