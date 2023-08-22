COLUMBUS (WRBL) – Tuesday night brought a showdown between the defending GHSA Class 5A State Champion Northside Lady Patriots and the Harris County Lady Tigers, who finished 3rd in 2022. Both teams are currently ranked inside the top 10, with Northside 1st and Harris County 6th. Northside jumped out to an early lead, and Abby Lovell would go on to throw a five-inning Perfect Game, along with the game-ending 3-run home run in the bottom of the 5th, to give Northside an 8-0 win.

You can watch the highlights in the video player above, and interviews with Lovell and Northside Head Coach Brandon Jenkins below.