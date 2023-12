MANCHESTER (WRBL) – The Manchester Blue Devils are just days away from their first state championship appearance since 1997. Manchester will take on Bowdon in the GHSA Class 1A-Division 2 Finals on Monday night at 7 ET. The Blue Devils defeated Bowdon back in Week 1, 21-20. But as Head Coach Stephen Holmes explains in the video player above, it will be far from easy to do it for a second time.