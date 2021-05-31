Masters Water Ski & Wakeboard Tournament Returns To Callaway Gardens

Pine Mountain, GA (WRBL) – Some of the best wakeboarders and water skiers made their annual trip back to Callaway Gardens for the 61st Masters Waterski and Wakeboarding Tournament. Last year’s tournament was cancelled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. However, this year was a return to normalcy. The Masters brought in athletes from as far away as Australia, Sweden and Germany. American wakeboarder Anna Gay, who won the Women’s Wakeboard Trick Competition, said coming back to Callaway Gardens was like coming back home.

“I’m so excited to be back. I’ve attended every single Masters since I was born. My dad has competed in over 20 Masters so it’s amazing to be back. It’s super exciting to have this event again. Thank you to Nautique and everybody who’s been able to put on this event,” said Gay.

This tournament was also a return to glory for some competitors. Patricio “Pato” Font won the Men’s Wakeboard Professional Trick competition in 2019. He was able to defend his title at Callaway Gardens. After 2020 cancelled this event he realized how much he missed this venue and this event.

“You know it’s incredible to be back out here. You know last year we didn’t have it and you know it’s the most prestigious in the world for water skiing and I’m just super happy to be able to win again,” said Font.