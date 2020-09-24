Media picks Alabama to top Florida in SEC championship game

Sports

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – NOVEMBER 09: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts before the game against the LSU Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Alabama is the media favorite to win the Southeastern Conference title while Florida is the pick to win the Eastern Division. Alabama received 77 votes to win the championship game on Dec. 19 in Atlanta, while Georgia and LSU each were picked on seven ballots. The SEC released results of voting Wednesday from reporters covering the league.

