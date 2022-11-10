Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – On November 11th the Columbus River Dragons will finally play in front of their home crowd at the Columbus Civic Center. There are some changes to the River Dragons roster, but that doesn’t just involve the players in skates.

This season the Columbus River Dragons have also hired a new play-by-play announcer in Tom Callahan, who has over 20 years of hockey play-by-play experience across all levels. During his time on the microphone, Callahan had five seasons with the NHL’s Nashville Predators. He has also served as a playoff correspondent for NHL Network. Other credits include three years with ESPN Radio Nashville, and the streaming weekly hockey show Talking Puck TV and its companion podcast.

WRBL News 3 “This Morning” Anchor Rex Castillo met up with the new “Voice of the River Dragons” to see what he thinks of Fountain City’s favorite hockey team.