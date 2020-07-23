Mike Tyson making boxing comeback to fight Roy Jones Jr. on Sept. 12

Sports

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Mike Tyson in 2019.(Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson will return to the ring to face Roy Jones Jr. on Sept. 12.

The eight-round exhibition match will take place at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, Yahoo! Sports reported Thursday.

This will be the first match for Tyson since June 2005 when he lost to Kevin McBride. Tyson is 54 years old, and Jones is 51.

Tyson had recently released training videos on social media, hinting at a comeback.

Andy Foster, the executive director of the California State Athletic Commission, confirmed to Yahoo Sports that he expects YouTube star Jake Paul to fight ex-NBA player Nate Robinson on the undercard.

After news of the fight broke, Tyson posted an Instagram video announcing the formation of the Legends Only League, which will include athletes from a number of sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

94° / 73°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 94° 73°

Friday

93° / 74°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 93° 74°

Saturday

92° / 73°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 50% 92° 73°

Sunday

94° / 74°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 94° 74°

Monday

92° / 73°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 50% 92° 73°

Tuesday

90° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 90° 73°

Wednesday

89° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 89° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

92°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
92°

93°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
93°

93°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
93°

92°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°

90°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
90°

87°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

84°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

79°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°

77°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°

76°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

77°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

80°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

83°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

86°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

88°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
88°

89°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories