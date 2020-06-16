CSU’s Bryson Horne Signs With Braves

The Major League Baseball Draft is officially done but the doors to the big leagues weren’t completely shut. On Sunday Columbus State’s Bryson Horne, who idolized Chipper Jones, signed with the Atlanta Braves with a free agent deal.



Horne only played 21 games for the Cougars but the first baseman had a huge impact. Horne was a top four player in eight different categories in the Peace Belt Conference. This journey to the MLB was unique but Horne is excited to start the next phase of his baseball career. It means even more to play for a team he rooted for growing up.



“My favorite team has always been the Braves. I actually always wore number ten growing up due to Chipper Jones. It’s pretty surreal you know. I mean every kid when they first start playing this game of baseball you know you dream of playing professionally one day and to be able to make that a possibility and have the opportunity you know it’s crazy. It hasn’t really hit me yet. I’m just ready to get going,” said Horne.



Some may say that he only gave scouts a small sample size playing at CSU, but head coach Greg Appleton believes Horne has huge potential.



“He was a good Junior College player at Georgia Highlands. He was always a guy that hit for good average. He just started hitting home runs for us. I think he just right now coming into his own. I think the Braves are getting a really good player,” said Coach Appleton.