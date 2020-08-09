PHOTOS: Royals fan cutouts feature stormtrooper, ‘Weekend At Bernie’s’

MLB

by: FOX 4 Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:
  • Picture of stormtrooper and weekend at Bernie's cutout
    Picture taken by Photojournalist Matt Kline on July 28, 2020.
  • Picture of Fanbassador cuttouts
    Picture taken by Photojournalist Matt Kline on July 28, 2020.
  • Picture of Fanbassador cuttouts
    Picture taken by Photojournalist Matt Kline on July 28, 2020.
  • Picture of Fanbassador cuttouts
    Picture taken by Photojournalist Matt Kline on July 28, 2020.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crews have stocked the stands with fan cutouts, including a couple surprise movie stars that apparently bleed royal blue.

The cutouts are a part of the “Fanbassador” program, which sought to raise money by selling cutouts with fans’ images to go toward a coronavirus relief fund.

Among the season ticket holders and a few political figures, the “Fanbassador” team decided to have a little fun. Now, a stormtrooper from “Star Wars” and Bernie from “Weekend At Bernie’s” will grace televisions across the country once more.

One fan who has a cutout in the stadium told FOX4 that he feels the program is a good way to help others during the pandemic.

“I think a lot of people right now don’t really know what they can do to give back, and when you have a chance to do something that’s cool and give back, I think that’s a great opportunity,” Jeremy Danner, a member of The Keep at Kauffman Stadium fan club, said.

Altogether, the Royals raised $14,000 through 700 fan cutouts. There are also 100 “dignitaries,” including Major Quinton Lucas and Royals Hall of Famer Frank White. 

It’s unclear which group the movie stars fall into.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

94° / 74°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 94° 74°

Monday

93° / 73°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 50% 93° 73°

Tuesday

95° / 74°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 95° 74°

Wednesday

95° / 74°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 60% 95° 74°

Thursday

90° / 73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 90° 73°

Friday

90° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 90° 73°

Saturday

90° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 90° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

95°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
95°

94°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
94°

91°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

91°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

90°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
90°

88°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
88°

86°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
86°

84°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
84°

82°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
82°

81°

12 AM
Clear
20%
81°

80°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
80°

79°

2 AM
Clear
10%
79°

78°

3 AM
Clear
10%
78°

77°

4 AM
Clear
10%
77°

76°

5 AM
Clear
10%
76°

76°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
76°

75°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
75°

76°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
76°

79°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
79°

83°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

87°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
87°

90°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
90°

92°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°

92°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
92°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories