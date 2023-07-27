COLUMBUS (WRBL) – Late into this season, the Chattahoochee Monsters have had to battle back to get where they are. Last weekend, they swept the second-place Gainesville Gol’Diggers to earn home-field advantage in the Wild Card round. But the Monsters dropped Game 1 to the Atlanta Crackers on Monday, forcing a winner-take-all game on Wednesday. Even after the Crackers took an 8-1 lead into the ninth inning, the Monsters never gave up.

The Monsters clawed back to a 8-5 deficit, with the bases loaded and Brayden Pelkey coming up. Pelkey proceeded to complete the comeback with one swing, a walk-off Grand Slam that disappeared behind the trees in left field. The Monsters scored eight runs in the inning to win 9-8 and punch their ticket to the Sunbelt Baseball League semifinals, where they’ll play Gainesville again for a spot in the finals next week. You can watch the highlights of Game 2 in the video player above.