COLUMBUS (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Christmas Basketball Tournament kicked off on Monday night, with the girls teams squaring off. Tuesday night, the Boys took to the court. Here’s the results as they stand:

Spencer beats Kendrick, 60-50.

Hardaway beats Columbus, 53-47.

Carver beats Jordan, 98-54.

Shaw beats Northside, 63-62.

In the semifinal round, played on Wednesday evening, it will be the following matchups:

Spencer vs. Hardaway

Carver vs. Shaw

The winners of each of these matchups will advance to the Finals, which will be played on Thursday at the Columbus State Lumpkin Center.