COLUMBUS (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Christmas Basketball Tournament is in full swing. The girls games kicked off Monday night, with the boys to follow on Tuesday.

You can see highlights from round one above.

The results are as follows:

Hardaway beats Columbus 59-25.

Spencer beats Northside 69-47.

Shaw beats Kendrick 42-20.

Carver beats Jordan 76-14.

Hardaway, Spencer, Shaw, and Carver advance to the semifinal round, which will be played December 20.