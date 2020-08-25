Muscogee County Sets Stadium Capacity At 40%

This Friday’s PrepZone Game of the Week features one of the most storied rivalries in East Alabama, as the Opelika Bulldogs square off against the Auburn High School Tigers. Senior quarterback Matthew Caldwell had a big night in Auburn’s season opener, throwing two touchdowns. JT Rodgers added two of his own on the ground. While the Tigers lit up the scoreboard, the team feels that they have things they can improve on. The opportunity to get better as a team has the Tigers even more excited for this rivalry showdown Friday night.

“Our big expectation is to improve from last week. I know our kids will be excited to play, that goes without saying. But for us right now we have to improve as a football team and play better football than we did last week,” said Tigers Head Football Coach Adam Winegarden.