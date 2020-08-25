Muscogee County Sets Stadium Capacity At 40%

The Georgia high school football season won’t officially start until September 4th. When the Friday Night Lights finally do turn on in the Fountain City, there will be come big changes. MCSD announced that both Memorial Stadium and Kinnett Stadium will only have 40% capacity for this season. That’s a crowd of about 6,000 fans for this season.

Tickets will not be sold at the stadiums. Schools must provide information to fans on how to buy tickets ahead of time. Also fans are encouraged to wear face coverings and practice social distance while attending the games.

