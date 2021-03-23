 

Najee Harris drives 9 hours to support teammates at Alabama’s Pro Day following canceled flight

Alabama running back Najee Harris (22) reacts to his touchdown against Florida during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Despite being a star running back, it’d be hard to find a better cheerleader than Najee Harris.

On Monday night, former Alabama running back drove nine hours from Dallas to Tuscaloosa to attend the team’s pro day Tuesday morning. The best part? Harris didn’t even take part in the workout session; He just wanted to be there for his teammates.

Harris’ journey to the pro day was reported on Twitter by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Ahead of the NFL Draft, former quarterback Mac Jones and cornerback Patrick Surtain showed off their skills in front of NFL scouts, all while Harris cheered them on.

Harris, alongside Jones, Surtain, Heisman winner DeVonta Smith and several other Crimson Tide players, is expected to hear his name called early in the draft on April 29. According to draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr, Harris is the No. 1-rated running back ahead of the draft.

Last season, Harris returned for his senior year to help the Tide bring home their 18th national title against Ohio State.

This was the first of two pro days for Alabama players.

