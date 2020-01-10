Nas, H.E.R, Tim McGraw, and others performing free shows for National Championship

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA/WGMB) — We are less than a week away from the National Football Championship where the LSU Tigers will battle the Clemson Tigers in the Crescent City.

This weekend there will be a series of FREE (Yes, you read that right) events for the public.

“AT&T Playoff Playlist Live!” will bring a weekend of music to New Orleans, serving as the soundtrack for the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship.

The free concert series kicks off Saturday, Jan. 11 and continues on Sunday, Jan. 12, leading up to the national championship game on Monday, Jan. 13.

The weekend’s initial needle-drop takes place on the AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! The lineup is as follows:

Saturday

H.E.R., Nas, and MAX will take the “AT&T Playoff Playlist Live!” stage.

Sunday

Meghan Trainor, British Indie Pop favorites Bastille and Rolling Stone “must-see act” Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue will perform.

Prior to kickoff on Monday, Jan. 13, the stage in Woldenberg Park will be transformed into the Capital One Stage at Allstate Championship Tailgate Plaza.

Monday

Tim McGraw and Judah & the Lion will perform.

Gates for AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! will open at 4 p.m. CT on Saturday and Sunday, and at noon on Monday. Fans will be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis.

For a complete list of all of the events happening this weekend click here.

Information courtesy of 2020Nola.com.

LATEST POSTS