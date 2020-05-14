NASCAR returns to Talladega Superspeedway June 20-21 with no fans

Ryan Blaney (12) narrowly slides by driver Ryan Newman (6) to take the checkered flag in a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Talladega Superspeedway, Monday, Oct 14, 2019, in Talladega, Ala. (AP Photo/Amanda Newman)

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — NASCAR has announced that races will return to Talladega Superspeedway June 20-2. But no fans will be allowed inside the racetrack.

“We, like so many passionate race fans, are thrilled to have NASCAR racing again at Talladega Superspeedway,” Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton said. “While fans will not be permitted to attend the events, we encourage everyone to tune into FOX, FS1, MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio to catch all the action that makes Talladega one of a kind.”

Gov. Kay Ivey also reacted to the news of racing once again taking place at Talladega.

“Having one of our state’s jewels – Talladega Superspeedway – be able to host a NASCAR weekend is yet another step that shows how we are moving forward,” Gov. Ivey said. “The people of Alabama have been smart throughout these challenging times, and as a result, families from our state and all over the world will be treated to seeing or listening to the greatest racing in NASCAR. I ask that everyone remain vigilant so that we can continue taking steps forward and enjoying the many things Alabama has to offer, like our own Talladega Superspeedway.”

Fans who had purchased tickets for the original race in April may elect to receive a credit for the full amount paid with an additional 20% of total amount paid to apply towards a future event. The deadline to accept this deal is June 14. For more information, click here.

There will be three races that weekend including the GEICO 500 on Sunday.

