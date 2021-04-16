 

Alabama’s Jaden Shackelford exploring NBA draft

Alabama guard Jaden Shackelford (5) dribbles past Mississippi State forward Derek Fountain (20) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. Alabama won 64-59. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s leading scorer guard Jaden Shackelford is testing the NBA draft waters.

Shackelford announced on social media Thursday night that he was entering the draft but wouldn’t hire an agent, leaving the door open for a return to the university.

The sophomore averaged a team-best 14 points during the Crimson Tide’s run to the Southeastern Conference regular season and tournament championships. Shackelford made 34% of his 3-point attempts.

Alabama made it to the Sweet Sixteen round of the NCAA Tournament and must replace stars Herbert Jones and John Petty Jr., along others.

Three Alabama players entered the draft last season but only Kira Lewis Jr. left.

Shackelford averaged 15 points a game as a freshman.

