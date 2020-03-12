NCAA Cancels Spring & Winter Championships

NCAA President Mark Emmert has made the monumental decision to cancel all Winter & Spring championships due to the outbreak of the COVID-19. President Emmert released the following statement on his decision.

“Today, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships. This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impractically of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decision by other entities.”