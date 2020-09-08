New Guidelines For 2020 Heritage Bowl

There will be some new guidelines to this year’s Heritage Bowl. The Muscogee County School District released the following:
- There will be NO tickets sold at the stadium, all tickets are sold through the GoFan app.
- The tickets will go live to the public on GoFan.co on Wednesday morning at 7:00 am.
- There are limited tickets available for this game.
- Tickets must be validated at the entrance gate.
- No screenshots of tickets will be accepted.
- The ticket gate will open for entry at 5:30 pm.
- In order to help expedite your entry, please have your GoFan app already pulled up on your mobile device as you approach the ticket gate.
- GHSA and MCSD passes will be honored at the Pass Gate.
- No tailgating before, during, or after the game.
- No loitering is allowed in the stands or in the parking lot after the game.
- No live broadcasts are to be held in or near the parking lot of Memorial Stadium.
- Spectators should practice social distancing during the game by maintaining a six foot separation from anyone not in your immediate family.
- Facemasks are required in certain areas:
- Entrance Gate;
- Concession Area;
- Restrooms;
- Anytime you cannot social distance 6’ from someone not in your immediate party.
- If spectators would like, they can bring a lawn chair to set up in designated areas.
- No spectator/parent/fan is allowed to enter the playing area before, during, or after the game.
- Any person with COVID-19 symptoms should not attend the game or come to the stadium.
- No outside food or drinks are allowed in the stadium. Concessions will be open and serving prepackaged food and drinks.
This is a new ticket procedure for the 2020 football season. Thank you for your cooperation and for your support of our student-athletes through your attendance and your commitment to promote good sportsmanship at all MCSD athletic events.