New Guidelines For 2020 Heritage Bowl

There will be some new guidelines to this year’s Heritage Bowl. The Muscogee County School District released the following:

There will be NO tickets sold at the stadium, all tickets are sold through the GoFan app.

The tickets will go live to the public on GoFan.co on Wednesday morning at 7:00 am.

There are limited tickets available for this game.

Tickets must be validated at the entrance gate.

No screenshots of tickets will be accepted.

The ticket gate will open for entry at 5:30 pm.

In order to help expedite your entry, please have your GoFan app already pulled up on your mobile device as you approach the ticket gate.

GHSA and MCSD passes will be honored at the Pass Gate.

No tailgating before, during, or after the game.

No loitering is allowed in the stands or in the parking lot after the game.

No live broadcasts are to be held in or near the parking lot of Memorial Stadium.

Spectators should practice social distancing during the game by maintaining a six foot separation from anyone not in your immediate family.

Facemasks are required in certain areas:

Entrance Gate;

Concession Area;

Restrooms;

Anytime you cannot social distance 6’ from someone not in your immediate party.

If spectators would like, they can bring a lawn chair to set up in designated areas.

No spectator/parent/fan is allowed to enter the playing area before, during, or after the game.

Any person with COVID-19 symptoms should not attend the game or come to the stadium.

No outside food or drinks are allowed in the stadium. Concessions will be open and serving prepackaged food and drinks.

This is a new ticket procedure for the 2020 football season. Thank you for your cooperation and for your support of our student-athletes through your attendance and your commitment to promote good sportsmanship at all MCSD athletic events.