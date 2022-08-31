Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – When Jason Gibson left as the head coach of the Columbus Lions, it marked the end of an era. While that chapter closed, another one has opened for the Lions.

A new majority ownership group has bought up a majority share in the Columbus franchise.

The new group is led by Jeff Levack, who was previously the Team President for the Albany Empire. Levack has partnered with the current Columbus Lions owners, and they made it clear they do not want to move the franchise out of the Fountain City.



“There’s probably not a more ferocious group of fans anywhere then when I run into with Lions fans when we’re online and then the championship game last year, in the middle of COVID, we still had guys traveling up and wearing the blue. Representing “Roar Lions Roar”. You don’t take something that loved away from people that love it that much,” said Levack.



“We’re not losing any of our ownership. We just have additional ownership coming in. So that’s a big point and I’ve been asked that as well too. I want to make sure Columbus Nation, Lions Nation, this is to strengthen the team. To leave the team here for the long term,” said part owner Kacee Smith.



Levack brings a wealth of knowledge in boosting the entertainment side of the Arena Football Game with a championship caliber team on the field. He and the current partners of the Lions hope that they will bring a more entertaining and exciting atmosphere to the Civic Center.



The Lions have also announced that a search for a new head coach is underway.