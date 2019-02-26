New Segments For "The Last Call" Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Columbus, GA - The "Last Call", WRBL's half hour local sports recap show, just celebrated it's 1st Anniversary this past Sunday. The WRBL Sports Team looked back at the first year and introduced some new segments you can expect to see in the second year.

Segements like

"Can You Beat 3?" - A monthly special where a member of the News 3 sports team gives the spotlight to some other sports in our area, and challenges people in the Chattahoochee Valley in that sport.

Last Call Round Table - The News 3 crew will sit down and dive deeper into some issues in sports. We'll share our perspective and our thoughts on the topic at hand.

Finally we want to hear more from you the viewers! Send us story ideas, share your takes, and be a part of the show.

Contact us through

Facebook: WRBL News 3 Sports

Twitter: @wrblsports

Email: sports@wrbl.com

Or reach out directly to the WRBL Sports Team.

Rex Castillo

Email: rcastillo@wrbl.com

Twitter: @rexcastilltov

Facebook: WRBL Rex Castillo

Justin Holbrock

Email: jholbrock@wrbl.com

Facebook: Justin Holbrock

Jack Patterson

Email: jpatterson@wrbl.com

Twitter: @jpattersontv

Facebook: Jack Patterson