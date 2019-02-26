New Segments For "The Last Call"
Columbus, GA - The "Last Call", WRBL's half hour local sports recap show, just celebrated it's 1st Anniversary this past Sunday. The WRBL Sports Team looked back at the first year and introduced some new segments you can expect to see in the second year.
Segements like
"Can You Beat 3?" - A monthly special where a member of the News 3 sports team gives the spotlight to some other sports in our area, and challenges people in the Chattahoochee Valley in that sport.
Last Call Round Table - The News 3 crew will sit down and dive deeper into some issues in sports. We'll share our perspective and our thoughts on the topic at hand.
Finally we want to hear more from you the viewers! Send us story ideas, share your takes, and be a part of the show.
Contact us through
Facebook: WRBL News 3 Sports
Twitter: @wrblsports
Email: sports@wrbl.com
Or reach out directly to the WRBL Sports Team.
Rex Castillo
Email: rcastillo@wrbl.com
Twitter: @rexcastilltov
Facebook: WRBL Rex Castillo
Justin Holbrock
Email: jholbrock@wrbl.com
Facebook: Justin Holbrock
Jack Patterson
Email: jpatterson@wrbl.com
Twitter: @jpattersontv
Facebook: Jack Patterson
Previous
Dodgers meet with Harper, Roberts says
Next
All eyes on Kikuchi during his spring
Georgia News
-
Child's body found in cemetery 20 years ago
The National Center for missing and exploited children is not giving up on a cold case dating back 20 years.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Georgia House approves new electronic voting machines
Georgia House lawmakers approved using new electronic touchscreen voting machines that print a paper ballot by 2020, a big step toward replacing an outdated system that offered no verifiable paper trail.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Georgia trooper struck by car opens fire, kills driver
Authorities say a woman was killed when a Georgia state trooper opened fire into her car after she struck the officer while trying to flee a traffic stop.Read More »
Alabama News
-
Russell County Sheriff named President of the Alabama Sheriff's Association
Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor was named the President of the Alabama Sheriff's Association for 2019.Read More »
-
Dothan crime spree a 'real life case of Grand Theft Auto,' police chief says
Dothan Police Chief Steve Parrish described the events that led to a Houston County man's death as a "one-man crime spree" in a press conference Tuesday morning.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Student shot at high school in Montgomery
Montgomery Police Department confirms to News 3 that a student was shot at Robert E. Lee High School late Tuesday morning.Read More »