Augusta, AL (WRBL) – The WRBL News 3 Sports Team hit the road to cover the 86th Masters Tournament. This time the Tradition Unlike Any Other was back to the most normal since the COVID-19 Pandemic. Patrons were back in full force on the grounds, and with some added excitement 5-time Masters Champion Tiger Woods was back in the field.

Woods returns to Augusta National for the first time since his car accident early last year that could have claimed his life. Sports Director Rex Castillo and Weekend Sports Anchor Jack Patterson ask patrons what are the chances Woods takes the course?



Also we are joined by 1987 Masters Champion, and Columbus resident Larry Mize. He comes back to Augusta National every year since winning the coveted Green Jacket in ’87. Mize is also responsible for one of the most iconic shots in Masters history.