News 3 Round Table: Hockey Returns To Columbus

Columbus, GA - Last week Columbus City Council approved a 5-year lease between a hockey franchise and the Civic Center. The new franchise will be part of the Federal Hockey League. This will be the first hockey franchise in the Fountain City since the popular Columbus Cottonmouths ceased operations in 2017.

In this newest WRBL Sports Round Table, Rex Castillo and Jack Patterson talk about the significance of hockey coming back to Columbus, the chances of this franchise being a long-term success and could this team be called the Cottonmouths again.