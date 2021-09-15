News 3 SEC Pick ‘Em: Week 3

The WRBL News 3 Sports team along with news reporter Kenzie Beach and sports intern Javaris Harris are all back make their picks for Week 3 of SEC games. Here are all the results
#1 Alabama vs #11 Florida: All four pick Alabama
South Carolina vs #2 Georgia: All four pick Georgia
#22 Auburn vs #10 Penn State: Jack picks #22 Auburn. Rex, Kenzie and Javaris pick #10 Penn State.
Central Michigan vs LSU: All four pick LSU
Chattanooga vs Kentucky: All four pick Kentucky
Georgia Southern vs Arkansas: All four pick Arkansas
Mississippi State vs Memphis: All four pick Mississippi State
New Mexico vs Texas A&M: All four pick Texas A&M
Southeast Missouri State vs Missouri: All four pick Missouri
Stanford vs Vanderbilt: All four pick Standford
Tennessee Tech vs Tennessee: All four pick Tennessee
Tulane vs Ole Miss: All four pick Ole Miss