News 3 SEC Pick ‘Em: Week 3

The WRBL News 3 Sports team along with news reporter Kenzie Beach and sports intern Javaris Harris are all back make their picks for Week 3 of SEC games. Here are all the results



#1 Alabama vs #11 Florida: All four pick Alabama

South Carolina vs #2 Georgia: All four pick Georgia

#22 Auburn vs #10 Penn State: Jack picks #22 Auburn. Rex, Kenzie and Javaris pick #10 Penn State.

Central Michigan vs LSU: All four pick LSU

Chattanooga vs Kentucky: All four pick Kentucky

Georgia Southern vs Arkansas: All four pick Arkansas

Mississippi State vs Memphis: All four pick Mississippi State

New Mexico vs Texas A&M: All four pick Texas A&M

Southeast Missouri State vs Missouri: All four pick Missouri

Stanford vs Vanderbilt: All four pick Standford

Tennessee Tech vs Tennessee: All four pick Tennessee

Tulane vs Ole Miss: All four pick Ole Miss