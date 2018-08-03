News 3 Sports To Kickoff Inaugural 2018 SEC Camp Tour

With the start of fall football camp, News 3 Sports will focus on the key questions facing Georgia, Auburn and Alabama heading into the 2018 college football season during our SEC Camp Tour during the week of August 6-10.



The tour kicks off Monday, August 6th as News 3 Sports Director Rex Castillo travels to Athens. For Georgia, how will losing stars such as Nick Chubb, Sony Michel and Roquan Smith impact the Bulldog’s chances of making another run at and SEC Championship and College Football Playoff? On the upside, a deep and talented backfield, big time secondary stars and a #1 recruiting class make the Bulldogs the favorite in the SEC East. Georgia was a play away from its first National Title since 1980 in 2017 – can they get over the hump this year? Rex will examine those questions as he reports live from Athens to kick off the SEC Tour.



On Tuesday, News 3 Sports’ Justin Holbrock heads to the Plains, where after regular season upsets of Georgia and Alabama, Auburn goes into fall camp with big expectations. The Tigers have a proven, starting quarterback returning for the first time in four years in Jarrett Stidham and a talented defense with one of the best front seven in all of college football. But the Tigers lost SEC Offensive Player of the Year in running back Kerryon Johnson and suffered key injuries in its wide receivers corps and at center in the spring. The Tigers have to be ready early as they face a season opener against Washington, the preseason PAC-12 favorite.



On Wednesday, the SEC Camp tour rolls into Tuscaloosa. Coming off their fifth national championship during Nick Saban’s incredible run that started in 2007, Alabama returns talented and proven stars in the running game, offensive line and at linebacker. The big question for the Tide is – who will win the ongoing quarterback battle between Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa? And what impact will it have on the rest of the team’s chemistry as it looks to add yet another SEC and National Championship to its ever-expanding trophy case?



Along with perspective from the players and coaches, News 3’s SEC Camp Tour will tap into the building excitement among fans of the Bulldogs, Tigers and Tide. Each day, Rex and Justin will check the “Pulse of the Fans” to get their take on the key questions facing each team heading into the 2018 season.

The SEC Camp Tour will then culminate in a Special Edition of “The Last Call,” on Sunday, August 12 at 11:30 p.m. as Rex and Justin recap the tour and bring viewers special features and segments produced during their visits to fall camp.

