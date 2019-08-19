News 3 Spotlight: Navy Commit & Spencer’s Malachi Morris

In this week’s News 3 Spotlight, WRBL Weekend Sports Anchor Justin Holbrock goes one-on-one with Spencer Greenwave defensive back and Navy commit Malachi Morris. In this interview, In this interview, Justin talks to Morris about why he decided to become a Navy Midshipmen.

“From the time they recruited me and talking with the coaches and players it just felt like a second home for me. That’s what it’s about. It’s about going to further your education and to have a home away from home,” said Morris.

Click play to watch the rest of this one-on-one interview Morris had on WRBL’s The Last Call show. The Spencer Greenwave will kick off their season on August 23rd against Columbus High School.

