 

NFL COVID-19: Ravens-Steelers game postponed again

Sports

by: Haley Townsend

Posted: / Updated:

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker reacts after kicking a field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. The Titans won 30-24 in overtime. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

BALTIMORE (NewsNation Now) — The game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers has been rescheduled for the second time, the NFL announced Friday.

The game has been moved to Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. ET.

“These decisions were made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts,” the NFL said in a press release announcing the postponement.

The NFL announced Wednesday that the Thanksgiving night game had been postponed until Sunday.

The NFL Network reported Thursday Raven’s quarterback Lamar Jackson tested positive for the virus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

