COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Wednesday was signing day for a pair of state champion wrestlers at Columbus High. Tyler Nguyen will follow in his father’s footsteps by wrestling at The Citadel. Tyler Secoy will take his talents to powerhouse North Dakota state. Nguyen won the State Championship at 113 pounds in 2022, while Secoy is a two-time and defending state champion in two different weight classes. The Blue Devils won the team 3A championship last year. Tune in to the video player to hear from both signees.