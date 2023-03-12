COLUMBUS (WRBL) – Noah Windhorst was as surprised as everyone at Ragsdale Field when the lights went out in the stadium on Friday night. Which, in turn, forced Friday’s game to be postponed. Windhorst left the game, having tossed three innings without giving up a hit. But, would he pitch the next day? He would indeed. Throwing four more innings for the Cougars, as they would win via Mercy-rule against North Georgia. Though an unusual way to attain a no-hitter, it only makes it more unique.