COLUMBUS (WRBL) – After the Columbus State softball squad lost on Friday to North Georgia, they would have to win both games today to take home the Peach Belt Championship trophy. That would be a tough ask, as the Nighthawks scored six runs in the top of the first inning. Columbus State’s offense would respond with Hannah Rose Corbin hitting a two-run homer, but that would be mute point as Columbus State would fall 12 – 2.

You can see highlights from this matchup in the video player above.