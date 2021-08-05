Northern All Stars hit the road to Regional Tournament

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The Northern Little League All-Stars are on their way to the Southeast Regional Tournament in Warner Robins. If they can win three games then Northern will punch their ticket to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Just before they hit the road to the regional tournament we caught up with the little league team that has big time dreams.



“Last night’s practice when it was over with you could see it starting to build up. I didn’t get much sleep last night. Woke up pretty early ready to go. Tried to do some work today but, uh. I think the anxiety level’s pretty high. I think we’re ready to go,” said Northern head coach Will Thompson.



“I’m pretty excited because our team’s like really good. We have really good pitching. Our bats are really good,” said Collin Snyder.



“We’re brothers we have to stick together and play as a team. I’m proud of that it’s very exciting. Because we get to like see new stuff, have fun epically, and play hard,” said Aiden Bowman.



The Northern Little League All Stars kick off their Regional play against team South Carolina on Friday, August 6th. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. ET and you can watch it on ESPN+.