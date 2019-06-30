Northern All Stars Sweep District Championships

Columbus, Georgia - The Columbus Lions haven't played a game in the Columbus Civic Center for 28 days. On Saturday the team hoped played at home would change around their fortune, but they lost their second game in a row to the Massachusetts Pirates. The Lions are now at 3-7 overall for the year, but still have a shot to make the post season. Unfortunately Columbus also lost two of their big time weapons in their wide receiver corps, both Chris Sanders Mccollum and Paris Mack both left with injuries. Mccollum left in the second quarter after a big collision against the walls, he was able to leave under his own power. Mack appeared to have a leg injury after running a long route.