Northern All Stars Sweep District Championships

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Columbus, Ga. – The District 8 Tournaments wrapped up Saturday morning and the Northern All Stars cleaned house winning both the 8-10 year old District Title and the 12U District Title.
The 8-10 year old Northern All Stars outlasted Harris County 8-3. While the 12U Northern All Stars took care of the American All Stars 10-0 in just four innings. Now all three Northern All Star teams, the 8-10 year olds, the 9-11 year olds and the 12U All Stars will head to the state tournaments.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss