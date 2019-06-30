Northern All Stars Sweep District Championships

Columbus, Ga. – The District 8 Tournaments wrapped up Saturday morning and the Northern All Stars cleaned house winning both the 8-10 year old District Title and the 12U District Title.
The 8-10 year old Northern All Stars outlasted Harris County 8-3. While the 12U Northern All Stars took care of the American All Stars 10-0 in just four innings. Now all three Northern All Star teams, the 8-10 year olds, the 9-11 year olds and the 12U All Stars will head to the state tournaments.
