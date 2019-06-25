Northern & Harris County 12U All Stars Advance

Columbus, Ga. – Monday night the 12U All Stars were back in action in Pioneer Park for the District 8 tournament. The Northern All Stars squared off against the Lee County All Stars. In a shoot-out Norther came out on top with a 21-10 win in just five innings.

The Harris County All Stars were in action against the American All-Stars. It was a low scoring affair and thanks to a 2-run home run by Kade Evans. Starting pitcher Wyatt Alakamovitch went 6 innings and just gave up 3 hits to complete the shut out.

