Northside Wins 1st State Championship
Rome, GA. - The Northside Patriots can finally call themselves State Champions. Dee Miller and this group of Patriots were the first time in school history to reach the title game, and they didn't waste the chance once they arrived at the big stage.. The Patriots swept the championship series against Denmark High School and their former head coach David Smart in their inaugural season.
The first game of series ended in wild fashion. The Patriots trailed early in the game 5-1, but Northside rallied to tie the game at 6 a piece in the 7th inning. Then a routine fly ball to left field ended up on the ground Northside escaped with a 7-6 win to go ahead in the GHSA Championship series. Northside's offense went into high gear in the 2nd game as the Patriots run ruled the Danes to capture their first ever state championship in a sweep!
Georgia News
-
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp on abortion law: "I did what I promised Georgians I would do."
Georgia's Republican Governor Brian Kemp says he's not backing down from his stance on the state's fetal heartbeat bill, even as protests grow from Hollywood and beyond.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Former President Carter released from hospital
Former President Jimmy Carter has been released from the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center according to the Carter Center.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Georgia Insurance Commissioner asked to resign by Governor following federal fraud accusations
Georgia's insurance commissioner Jim Beck has been asked to resign by Governor Brian Kemp following an indictment that was delivered Tuesday for 38 counts of wire fraud, mail fraud, and money laundering which allegedly occurred before his election in November.Read More »
Alabama News
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Alabama lottery bill fails procedural vote, slows pending further negotiations
Following a procedural vote's failure in the Alabama House of Representatives, legislation to legalize paper lottery in the state of Alabama has slowed down again.Read More »
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
-
- Local News Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
-