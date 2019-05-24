Northside Wins 1st State Championship Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Rome, GA. - The Northside Patriots can finally call themselves State Champions. Dee Miller and this group of Patriots were the first time in school history to reach the title game, and they didn't waste the chance once they arrived at the big stage.. The Patriots swept the championship series against Denmark High School and their former head coach David Smart in their inaugural season.

The first game of series ended in wild fashion. The Patriots trailed early in the game 5-1, but Northside rallied to tie the game at 6 a piece in the 7th inning. Then a routine fly ball to left field ended up on the ground Northside escaped with a 7-6 win to go ahead in the GHSA Championship series. Northside's offense went into high gear in the 2nd game as the Patriots run ruled the Danes to capture their first ever state championship in a sweep!