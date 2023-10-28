COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – After losing seven senior starters from last season’s State Championship team, many around the state thought that Northside would struggle to make it back to the championship scene. On Saturday afternoon, the Lady Patriots were the last team standing in GHSA’s Class 5A for the second straight season. Northside defeated Northgate 7-1 to win their second straight state championship, six years to the day since they won the program’s first title in 2017. You can watch the highlights in the video player above.