Georgia natives named to US Olympic women’s soccer team

United States’ Kelley O’Hara (5) advances the ball during the first half of an international friendly soccer match against Portugal Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Two Georgia natives are heading to the Tokyo Olympics.

Kelley O’Hara, of Fayetteville, and Emily Sonnett, of Marietta, were named Wednesday to the U.S. Olympic women’s soccer team.

This marks O’Hara’s third trip to the Olympics, while Sonnett is a first-timer.

“It’s been a long process to get to this point, longer than anyone thought it would be, but we collected a lot of information on the players over the past year and half in trainings, in their club matches and in international games and we’re confident that we’ve selected the team with the best chance for success in Japan,” stated U.S. women’s national team (USWNT) head coach Vlatko Andonovski.

United States’Abby Dahlkemper, right, takes a photo of her teammates from left, Kelley O’Hara, Samantha Mewis, and Emily Sonnett during a visit at the Parc des Princes stadium a day before the Group F soccer match between United States and Chile at the Women’s World Cup in Paris, Saturday, June 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

O’Hara started out professionally with FC Gold Pride, which was based out of Santa Clara, California. Meanwhile, Sonnet’s club career began with the Portland Thorns FC, of Portland, Oregon. Both are now with D.C.-based Washington Spirit.

USWNT will play two matches before the Olympics in Hartford, Connecticut against Mexico on July 1 and 5.

Take a look at the full Olympic team roster by position:

Goalkeepers: Adrianna Franch (Portland Thorns), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

Defenders: Abby Dahlkemper (Manchester City), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns), Kelley O’Hara (Washington Spirit), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns), Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit)

Midfielders: Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (Houston Dash), Samantha Mewis (North Carolina Courage)

Forwards: Tobin Heath (unattached), Carli Lloyd (Gotham), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride), Christen Press (unattached), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign)

Contributions by The Associated Press