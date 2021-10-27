One on one with Braves pregame host Blake Eason

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The Atlanta Braves are in the World Series for the first time since 1999. The WRBL News 3 family has a closer tie to the Braves than most, because News 3 morning anchor Blake Eason is also the Braves pregame host.

Blake has been a life-long Braves fan so being able to report on his favorite ball club was dream job, but now this magical run has him on cloud 9. The dream was put on hold due to the COVID-19 Pandemic but luckily as the COVID restrictions started to change in Georgia, he’s back welcoming fans to Truist Park.

In this special Waffle House conversation, Blake and News 3 Sports Director Rex Castillo talk about what it’s been like being part of the Braves for this roller coaster ride to the Fall Classic.