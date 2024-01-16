Phenix City, AL – From coast to coast the Nix family has had a tremendously successful year on the grid iron. Central Phenix City High School head coach Patrick Nix led the Red Devils to the 2023 AHSAA Class 7A State Championship over the defending champions Thompson. While his son, Oregon quarterback Bo Nix was named a Heisman Trophy Finalist. Bo and Coach Nix’s adopted son, wide receiver Tez Johnson, led the Ducks to win the Fiesta Bowl over Liberty. Tez would also set the Oregon single season record for receptions with 82 catches this year. Then his son Caleb Nix, a walk-on defensive back for Clemson, and the Tigers won the TaxSlayer Bowl over Kentucky.

In this one-on-one interview with WRBL News 3 This Morning Anchor Rex Castillo, Coach Nix discusses the tremendous amount of success he and his family have experienced, but it does not define them as a family. Coach Nix also talked about how their family bond helps them get through the tough times with critics are vicious. The unique and special bond he and his family have with their adopted son Tez Johnson, and his thoughts on Bo’s potential future in the NFL.