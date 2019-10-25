One On One With Former Astros Player Glenn Davis

The Houston Astros have made it to their 2nd World Series in the past three seasons. It’s an incredible time of success for the franchise and one man that’s very familiar with the Houston club is current Columbus City Councilman Glenn Davis. He was called up in 1984 and played his first full season in the Big Leagues in 1985. The “Big Bopper” played for the Astros from 1984-1990 when was traded to the Baltimore Orioles.

WRBL Sports Director Rex Castillo, a Houston native himself, caught up with the former Houston Astro about his former team’s success, and his time in Major League Baseball.