Opelika baseball player signs to Alabama

OPELIKA, Ala – Mitch Myers, who started with the Valley Rams, is finishing his high school career with Opelika. Today, in front of family and friends, Myers signed to play baseball with the University of Alabama. His coach told WRBL that Myers went 8-3, had 96 strikeouts, 14 walks, and 39 RBI’s.

Myers says this is a dream opportunity.

“It really all came real fast, but there just from the beginning I knew Alabama was the place for me. And it just a dream come true for me and my family we were always huge Alabama fans and to just get an offer to play there is a dream,” says Myers.