Opelika Takes Down Benjamin Russell 2-1

Opelika, AL - The Opelika Lady Bulldogs hosted the Benjamin Russell Wilcats in the 2nd round of the AHSAA 6A Soccer Playoffs. The Lady Dawgs fell behind 1-nil early in the first half. Then Opelika found their rhythm.

With just under 24 minutes left in the first half, Erica Matthews connects with Amiya Brown inside the box and Brown gets the equalizer. Just a few minutes later Estefany Alba puts Opelika in the lead thanks to a pass from Amiya Brown.

Opelika goes on to win 2-1 over the Wildcats and advances to the 3rd round.