 

Owen Signs With Central Arkansas

It was a big day to celebrate at Columbus High Schoo. Carl Owen, a Blue Devils soccer player, is taking his game to the college level. Tuesday afternoon he put pen to paper and signed with Central Arkansas. In front of his friends and family Owen was able to take this huge step in his career. He was full of pride and love for the people that supported him to get to this point.


“I have put in a lot of work and I’ve had a lot of help from a lot of different people. It’s great. I get to feel proud and I get to make a lot of people proud. Columbus High head coach Torres has done a great job. Along with Coach Casper they’ve both been great mentors, great guys and leaders for me,” said Owen.

