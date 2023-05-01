COLUMBUS (WRBL) – The Pacelli Vikings hosted Stratford Academy for the first round of the GIAA Class 4a Baseball playoffs. In the first game, Pacelli outscored the Eagles 11 – 1. The Vikings’ bats didn’t slow down in the second game either, winning that one 12 – 7. They advance to the second round of the playoffs, where they will take on First Presbyterian Day. That series begins on Friday, May 5. Times are to be announced.

You can see highlights from Game 1 between the Vikings and Eagles in the video player above.