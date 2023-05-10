Tuesday night saw the Semifinals for GIAA Class 4A Soccer take center stage across Georgia, with three local teams looking to punch their ticket to the State Championship this weekend.

In Class 4A Boys, the Pacelli Vikings continued to run roughshod through the field, defeating 4th seeded Mount De Sales 7-1 to advance to Saturday’s State Championship against the winner of Tattnall Square Academy and Stratford Academy.

In Class 4A Girls, the seasons for Pacelli and Brookstone came to an end. Pacelli fell to First Presbyterian Day 2-1 in Extra Time, while Stratford Academy defeated Brookstone 1-0. You can watch highlights of all the games in the video player above.