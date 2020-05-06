Pacelli Breaks Ground On Million Dollar Renovation

Even though the sports world has come to a suddent stop, there’s some great news for Pacelli Vikings’ future. On Tuesday school officials broke ground on a $1.3 million renovation of Deimel Field. The all grass field where the football, soccer and baseball teams play their home games will be replaced by artificial turf. The turf will also have the Pacelli Vikings logo permantly painted on it.

There are also plans for upgraded spectator seating, better lighting and upgraded concessions stands. This ground-breaking moment these school leaders have anticipated for so long. Coaches believe these features will attract future Vikings to Pacelli’s campus.

“It’s so important because it’s an arms race. You have to keep up. All you have to do is ask Alambama and Clemson. When somebody gets something they have to do something bigger and better. So we’re just trying to get back into the game,” said Pacelli Baseball Head Coach Bobby Howard.



It’s also some very welcomed positive news in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I also think it’s a great time for it to happen with us being in the virus and all this stuff and all the things that are going on around us right now. Our kids able to come back and have a new field when schools starts up again,” said Pacelli Football Head Coach Dwight Jones.



Deimel Field’s renovation will start this week and it should be ready to host games at the start of the 2020-21 academic eyar.