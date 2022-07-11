COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) – On Monday, St. Anne Pacelli introduced Adam Thomas as it’s new Head Baseball Coach, and Carson Bowers as an Assistant Baseball Coach.

Oh, it’s a no brainer decision to bring in a College Hall of Fame coach to lead our high school baseball program. It was a pretty easy decision. Corry Black, Pacelli Athletic Director

Thomas coached at Chattahoochee Valley Community College for 19 seasons, and led the Pirates to multiple conference championships and JUCO College World Series appearances. The graduate of Smiths Station High also played for CVCC. Thomas had a 728-358 record during his career at CVCC, which ended in 2019 due to health issues that have since been rectified.

I can’t tell you how excited I am to be able to put a baseball uniform back on. You know, it’s been, you know, a couple of year hiatus, you know, due to the blood clots that I had in my lungs a couple of years ago. Well, I guess it’s been more than a couple now, but to be able to put the uniform back on is, is exciting. Adam Thomas, Pacelli Head Coach

Carson Bowers comes to Pacelli from CVCC, where he was the Assistant Head Coach in 2021 and 2022. Bowers was a member of Columbus State’s coaching staff from 2017-2021, and was part of CSU’s runner-up finish in the Division II College World Series. Bowers, a CSU graduate, will also teach PE at Pacelli.