Editor’s Note: Both Pacelli soccer teams advanced to the GIAA Class 4A Semifinals, to be played next week. They have to win that game to advance to the State Championship. We apologize for the error.

COLUMBUS (WRBL) – The Pacelli soccer program was clicking on all cylinders on Friday night, as both the Boys and Girls teams advanced to the GIAA Class 4A Semifinals. The Lady Vikings defeated George Walton Academy 3-1, while the Vikings defeated rival Brookstone 7-1 to advance. You can catch all the highlights in the video player above.